Villarreal have confirmed the appointment of Jose Rojo Pacheta until the end of the season.

The Yellow Submarine sacked Quique Setién earlier this week after the Cantabrian oversaw three losses from the first four games. Though, while some undermining information has been filtered on his management style, it’s clear Setién wasn’t fully to blame, given the lack of investmennt over the summer.

Talks with a number of candidates have followed, including with Raul and Julen Lopetegui, but Villarreal have now decided upon former Valladolid boss Pacheta.

Pacheta has signed a contract until the end of the season, with the Yellows deciding tread carefully, given this is a somewhat risky appointment.

Pacheta has never managed a European game, and he was fired by Valladolid last season after leaving them a point above the drop zone. He also failed to save Huesca from relegation from the top flight after joining them in the January of 2021.

But to speak of the positives, he has achieved two promotions with Elche and one with Valladolid during his career.

Pacheta will now get his first opportunity with a big club, one with a talented squad, and it will be interesting to see how he handles the challenge, with Villarreal expecting a good run in the Europa League and a top six finish.

Chema Monzón (assistant), Jorge Trigueros (physio) and Guillem Galmes (analyst) have also joined the club.

We will have a video discussing the appointment early next week.