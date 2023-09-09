Villarreal are closing in on the appointment of Jose Rojo Pacheta after the sacking of Quique Setién earlier this week.

The Yellow Submarine moved on from Setién after less than a year amid a disappointing start to the season.

Villarreal have since held talks with a number of candidates, including Raul of Real Madrid Castilla and former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui.

But their search has led them to Pacheta, who now looks set to be appointed as the new head coach barring any late surprises.

Pacheta is something of a Segunda Division specialist, achieving two promotions during his time at Eibar, while also taking Valladolid up after a disappointing spell with Huesca.

He was appointed in the January by Huesca and couldn’t save them from relegation.

Pacheta’s last club were Valladolid, where he spent two years, winning 36 of 75 games. He was sacked in April of last year with Valladolid a point above the drop zone. They were later relegated.