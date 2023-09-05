Villarreal sack Quique Setién after disappointing start

Villarreal have sacked Quique Setién just four games into the new season.

Setíen arrived at Estadio de la Ceramica after Unai Emery decided to join Aston Villa in October of last year and got off to a tricky start.

But he turned things around across the course of the season and managed to get Villarreal in top four contention, although they later settled for a fifth-place finish.

This season was prefaced by the sale of the Yellows’ three best players in Nicolas Jackson, Samu Chukwueze and Pau Torres, and Villarreal have not replaced those players sufficiently, leading to a wobbly start made up of three defeats and one win.

Though, Setién has generally struggled to get his players to fully buy into his way of playing, and some have not bought into the Cantabrian coach’s methods.

The club statement read: “Villarreal CF has announced that the head coach of the first team, Quique Setién, is leaving the club. The club highlights his great professionalism and commitment and appreciates both him and his coaching staff for having taken charge in a complicated situation last season. Under the coach from Cantabria, the team had a great season, promoting many youngsters from the youth academy and qualifying for the UEFA Europa League after reaching fifth place in LaLiga.

“Villarreal CF would like to thank Setién for his work and involvement and wishes him the best of luck in his career.

“The club’s director of football, Miguel Ángel Tena, will take over on an interim basis and will lead tomorrow’s session scheduled for 6.30pm CEST at the José Manuel Llaneza Training Ground.”