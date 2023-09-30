Ten-man Villarreal held on for a draw against Getafe on Saturday and largely thanks to their goalkeeper.

The Yellow Submarine continued their underwhelming start to the season with an away draw in Madrid, though they were limited by a silly decision from Alex Baena in the first half.

Baena levelled an elbow at Mitrovic to get himself sent off, and while Getafe were lucky not to have seen Damian sent off early on, Villarreal could have few complaints about the dismissal of Baena.

Flip Jorgensen was the hero for the most part, making a number of top-level saves to keep Villarreal on level terms, while chances were few and far between for the 10 men of Villarreal.

Alexander Sortloth came close with a second half header but couldn’t hit the target.

When the Yellows did venture forward, there was little support given they could not afford to risk being caught short at the back with the one-man advantage.

Villarreal are now four games without a win in all competitions, while they have won just twice so far in La Liga. Attention now turns back to the Europa League on Thursday night ahead of a La Liga clash with Las Palmas next weekend.