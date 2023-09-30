Getafe vs Villarreal - La Liga matchday thread

Villarreal are back in action on Saturday when they take on Getafe, and you can join the conversation right here.

It has been another tough week for the Yellow Submarine, who lost at home to Girona during the week despite taking the lead.

Villarreal have now picked up just just seven points from as many games, and they sit five points off the top six, where they would expect to be.

Pacheta has admitted he has a lot to fix within his squad, but amid a constant stream of games, he believes it is tough to quickly fix issues in the minimal training session taking place when there are two games per week.

As for Getafe, the Madrid-province side have picked up one more point than Villarreal so far, and they achieved an impressive 2-2 draw with Athletic Club during the week. That result came after they scored three goals in back-to-back games, beating Osasuna 3-2 and losing 4-3 away to Real Sociedad.

Villarreal need to start picking up form quickly, but this will be a tricky clash away to a Getafe side who are both physical and robust.

