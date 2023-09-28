Pacheta has all-but pointed out Villarreal’s fitness issue after their latest defeat.

It has been a poor start to the season for the Yellow Submarine, and it continued on Wednesday night when they allowed a one-goal lead to slip at home to red-hot Girona, losing 2-1.

During this season so far, there have already been plenty of concern over the fitness levels of the squad, and they were laid bare after a collapse during the final 35 minutes on Wednesday, something Pacheta is well aware of, even if he didn’t name fitness specifically as the issue.

“I have the feeling that we weren’t stable when we needed to be and we got a bit rowdy,” he said after the game. “We played 55 good minutes, which is what we want from this team. The last half hour was a total lack of control and we have to analyze everything to fix that.

“The first hour was good against the most confident team in LaLiga, against a rival that has tremendous confidence and are an admirable team. We can’t have a fantastic 55 minutes and then do the half-hour afterwards”.

Speaking about what needs to be fixed in the long term, and indeed ahead of a clash with Getafe away from home this weekend, Pacheta added: “Everything needs to be corrected. I’m worried about everything.

“In attack we were fantastic during that hour of play, but then we weren’t stable. We have to fix this to continue in the same line, no matter what happens on the scoreboard.

“The team wanted to win more by heart than by trained movements. This hurts us and we have to turn this reaction and channel it in the right direction.”