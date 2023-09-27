Villarreal vs Girona - La Liga matchday thread

Villarreal are back in action this evening and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellow Submarine welcome a red-hot Girona side to Estadio de la Ceramica on Wednesday night. Villarreal have picked up seven points from their first six games, drawing with Rayo Vallecano away from home last time out.

But that return doesn’t come close to what Girona have managed, with the Catalan side racking up 16 points from a possible 18 and remaining unbeaten up to this point.

Villarreal have looked largely underwhelming under new boss Pacheta so far, but he is going to have to mastermind a big performance to secure all three points on Wednesday.

The Yellows also have a couple of injury concerns ahead of this one, with Gerard Moreno likely to be rested after picking up some small muscular aggrevation, while Denis Suarez has been sidelined for a few weeks. Jorge Cuenca has also been struggling with an issue.

The good news for Villarreal is that they are still just three points off the top six despite their poor start, but defeat this evening would start to paint a more concerning picture.

