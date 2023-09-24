Villarreal forced to settle for a point against Rayo Vallecano despite improved display

Villarreal were forced to settle for a point in Vallecas by Rayo Vallecano on Sunday following a goal and an equaliser within a minute.

The Yellows started well and took the lead through Alexander Sorloth, who continued his scoring form. Alberto Moreno beat his man with a neat touch and flick before dispatching the ball up the line to find Alex Baena.

Baena kept his cool to roll the ball back to Sorloth, who caught the keeper wrong-footed with a neat finish.

But the lead didn’t last long, with Kike Perez equalising within a minute. A long ball over the top should have been dealt with between Raul Albiol and Juan Foyth, but neither put their name to it, and Kike was able to get in between the pair to chif Filip Jorgensen, who was left in no man’s land.

Gerard Moreno hit the post before the break, but there will be fresh concern over his fitness, with the injury-prone forward substituted after 55 minutes.

Manu Trigueros was his replacement, and the veteran also came close with a powerful half volley across goal, but he was denied by a strong save.

Villarreal were pretty dominant for the most part, while they looked a lot stronger defensively with Aissa Mandi playing alongside Albiol.

The Yellows suffered a blow in the 77th minute when a silly kick out from Alberto Moreno meant a second yellow and a red card. Moreno had been playing well until that point.

Still, Villarreal stayed solid late on and took a point back to Castellon.