Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal - La Liga matchday thread

Villarreal are back in action on Sunday when they take on Rayo Vallecano, and you can join the conversation right here.

Pacheta’s men were defeated in their Europa League opener on Thursday night, but there is no time to dwell on that defeat.

The Yellows hoped on a plane home from Greece and immediately started preparations for Sunday’s clash with Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas.

Rayo have picked up three more points than Villarreal - who defeated Almeria last weekend - but they have lost 7-0 to Atletico Madrid and 1-0 to Real Betis, suggesting their resolve is being broken by better sides.

Whether we can class Villarreal in that category remains to be seen after a number of concerning performances to start the season.

But this is another interesting test that should show us whether there is further reason for concern or whether Pacheta is guiding his new side in the right direction.

There should be a raucous atmosphere in Vallecas, and Villarreal are going to have to show the sort of character they haven’t often shown so far this season.

