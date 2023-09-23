Santi Comesaña has warned Villarreal over the threat Rayo Vallecano pose ahead of Sunday’s clash in Vallecas.

Villarreal head to the province of Madrid having lost their Europa League opener in Greece on Thursday night, but they did achieve a comeback 2-1 win over Almeria in La Liga last week.

Pacheta already knows he has a lot to improve at Villarreal, but what is concerning is the waivering fitness levels of the team, particularly in midfield.

That, is perhaps the most concerning factor of all ahead of the clash with Rayo.

“It will be a match with a lot of rhythm. Rayo, without me, without Andoni (Iraola) or whoever, has always been, and will always be, a very tough team,” Comesaña warned of his old side.

“They can play better or worse, but they don’t lack that. Rayo’s fans push and the team, pushes just the same. It’s a team that will always push and even more so in Vallecas. They won’t stop running, they won’t stop pressing”.

Comesaña joined Villarreal on a free transfer from Rayo in the summer having spent almost all of his career in Vallecas.

“I’m very excited for this game, returning to Vallecas is very special because it is the team that gave me the opportunity to get to professional football, the team where I have been all my life in my professional career,” he added.

“For this reason, it is a team that I have a lot of appreciation for, not only for my teammates, but also for everything that surrounds them, and the people at the club. It’s going to be a very special match.”