Pacheta ‘not hiding’ from ugly Villarreal display despite late win over Almeria

Pacheta is well aware that Villarreal were well below par despite finding a way to defeat Almeria.

Alexander Sortloth completed Villarreal’s comeback to see of Almeria, heading home a winner in stoppage time after Gerard Moreno equalised earlier in the game.

The win was important for Pacheta in his debut, especially given he has not had long to work with his new players, but it was a very poor performance from the Yellows.

Almeria created plenty of chances, and Villarreal looked slow and devoid of ideas on the ball, but Pacheta is not hiding any of that.

“I didn’t like what my team did. I won’t hide what we all saw. We need to run less at the back, we need to create more chances to score, but it’s better if we win,” said the new Villarreal boss.

“One of Bielsa’s assistants used to say that teams are built through victories. There are victories like this one that seemed epic to me, we ran a lot, but we have to run better. They have done their part, but I have the problem.

“They have put attitude, but I have to give them the keys to enjoy more. They suffered a lot, they wanted to, but it didn’t work out. I am responsible for this, that’s why I have to thank them for their attitude. It is very cruel for Almeria to lose like this, they played a very good match”.