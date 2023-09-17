Villarreal vs Almeria - La Liga matchday thread

Villarreal are back in action today as new boss Pacheta makes his debut on the sidelines, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellow Submarine sacked Quique Setién over the international break after the Cantabrian fell out with the players on the back of three defeats in four games.

Former Valladolid boss Pacheta has now been given a contract until the end of the season, getting the opportunity to show what he can do with top-level players for the first time in his career.

Pacheta will need to hit the ground running, and he has a busy first full week as boss, taking on Almeria at home on Sunday in La Liga ahead of quickly switching focus to Thursday night’s Europa League opener.

Almeria arrive in Castellon having put up a good fight in their early games, though they have only picked up one point so far.

Survival will be the aim for the Southern side, and Villarreal will be expecting to take all three points, but it’s rarely that straight forward at this level, and we are yet to see the Yellows under their new boss.

As ever, we invite you to get involved in the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.