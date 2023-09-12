New Villarreal boss Pacheta opens up on style of play and makes Europe admission

New Villarreal boss has opened up on the style he will play after taking the head coach role.

The former Valladolid boss was a somewhat surprising appointment after talks with Raul and Julen Lopetegui. Villarreal have awared the two-time Segunda promotion-winning boss a contract until the end of the year.

That means Pacheta will need to make the step up quickly and comfortably, given he will not have much time to impress between now and the end of the season.

“Have no doubts. I have never coached a team that plays in Europe,” Pacheta said after he was appointed. “I have no experience in Europe, but I’ll pick it up quickly. I also had no experience in promotions and I have achieved them.

“The experience is coming. I am coming to an important team, with a president who has been in office for many years and who has stability. It is a model club, healthy and very close. I demand ambition from myself and so does the club. If ambition is controlled, it is one of the best virtues of human beings.”

Asked about the style he will be implementing at Villarreal, Pacheta added: “We are going to play within the model that the club wants. We have to be tough, but the players have to enjoy themselves.

“That enjoyment is not incompatible with commitment and work. We will always work from the group, highlighting individualities, but always starting from the group.”