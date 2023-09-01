Alfonso Pedraza’s moment of madness cost Villarreal on Friday night as they fell to defeat against Cadiz.

Villarreal took the lead in Andalusia, with Alexander Sorloth intercepting a back-pass and rounding the keeper, but Cadiz hit back quickly.

Chris Ramos scored within eight minutes of the opener, following up where Villarreal defenders failed to after a Filip Jorgensen save from a corner.

Four minutes later, Pedraza decided to headbutt Alejo after losing his cool, costing his team dearly.

Jorge Cuenca’s disastrous defending forced Jorgensen into a foul eight minutes later, and Darwin Machis tucked away the penalty.

Sortloth was then forced off with an apparant thigh injury to round up a disastrous first half, and Quique Setién was sent off at half time.

Villarreal responded pretty well in the second half, but Machis scored a superb goal from distance to all-but end the game.

The Yellows dominated but failed to create anything of note as they chased the game. Villarreal have some grave defensive issues, but this defeat was, in truth, caused by Pedraza’s moment of madness.