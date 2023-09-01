Cadiz vs Villarreal - La Liga matchday thread

Villarreal are back in action tonight as they take on Cadiz away from home, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellow Submarine lost 4-3 at home to FC Barcelona last weekend, and they are now looking to get back to winning ways against a Cadiz side who have looked solid so far this season.

The Andalusians have won one, lost one and drawn one so far, and Villarreal are going to have to be ruthless to pick up all three points in the sizzling heat of Southern Spain.

Villarreal need to win these kinds of games if they are going to be top four or top six contenders, and this is the final game before the international break, so Quique Setién will want his men to go into that break with confidence restored.

It’s also worth noting that this clash is one of the rare outings where the Yellows will get to wear their red away kit, with home side Cadiz donning the yellow.

