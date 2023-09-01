Villarreal now know who they will face in the Europa League group stage.

The Yellow Submarine have returned to the Europa League for the first time since winning the competition, spending last season in the Conference League and the previous season in the Champions League.

Villarreal have a fantastic record in this competition, with no team scoring more goals nor winning more games in the Europa League than the Yellows.

Quqiue Setién’s men will be attempting to reach the final in Dublin, but competition will be as rife as ever, with the likes of Real Betis, Liverpool, Atalanta and Roma in this season’s competition.

The group stage kicks off on September 21, concluding on December 14. Villarreal will aim to win their group and bypass the play-off round, but if they happen to finish runners-up in their group, the play-off round will take place across February 15 and February 22.

The draw for the group stage was made on Friday, and Villarreal now know they will face Stade Rennais (France), Maccabi Haifa (Isreal) and Panathinaikos (Greece) in the group stage, after being drawn into Group F.

The fixtures for the group stage will be revealed in due course, with UEFA yet to confirm the order of the group stage fixtures. Though, confirmation usually comes pretty quickly after the draw, so stay tuned for confirmation from the club.

UEFA say the match calendar will be available by Saturday morning “at the latest”.