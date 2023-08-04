Villarreal are said to have an offer in for a Barcelona winger this summer.

The Yellows have largely concentrated on exits this summer, losing Nicolas Jackson, Pau Torres and Samu Chukwueze this summer.

There have been some incomings, but only Ramon Terrats and Alexander Sorloth have arrived on fees, leaving Villarreal with money to spend.

Whether they will spend it is another question, but Quique Setién needs a goalkeeper, centre-back, and ideally a winger.

On the winger front, El Nacional.cat have claimed that Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli, who has impressed during this pre-season, could be an option.

Real Betis are said to have a loan offer in for the 21-year-old, but Villarreal are said to be interested in a permanent deal as they look for Chukwueze’s long-term replacement.

It’s claimed the Yellows have lodged a 20million euro bid for Abde, reportedly waiting on a response for Barcelona.

The complicating factor is that Barca now need to replace Ousmane Dembélé, who is heading to PSG, and that could slow down a possible deal.

Barca are not likely to even consider losing Abde until they can source a replacement for Dembélé.