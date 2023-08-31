Villarreal boss Quique Setién has sent a clear message to his men that they ‘need to improve’ ahead of Friday night’s clash with Cadiz.

The Yellows pushed Barcelona all the way at home last weekend, but they fell short, losing 4-3, showing defensive fragility along the way.

On Friday night, Villarreal will turn their attention to a Cadiz side who have proved tricky in their first three outings.

And ahead of the trip South, Setién has told his men they must improve.

“There is always an obligation to win, and there is always a need to do it,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “Another thing whether we do it or not, but in reality, the team always goes out motivated to win.

“We always go out the same way, then it’s whether we have the ability to do it or not, and that doesn’t depend on the desire, it depends more on the effectiveness. We have done good things, but it’s obvious that we need to improve.”

Speaking about the return of Yeremy Pino from injury, Setién added: “He was already on the bench last week, and he is now working normally without any kind of problem.

“He could have played last week, but we can’t forget that he had many weeks out through injury and his return should be controlled.”