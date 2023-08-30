Yeremy Pino has confirmed his return from injury ahead of Villarreal’s clash with Cadiz on Friday night.

The Yellows have been without their star winger for the first three La Liga games due to an ongoing muscular injury. But there is good news, with Yeremy confirming that he has returned to training ahead of Friday night’s trip to Andalusia.

Speaking after his first full training session back, the Spain international said: “I feel fine, above all with lots of excitement to play. I have high hopes and I’m excited to help the team. I think that we have a good dynamic and we are going to give it everything this weekend.”

Yeremy also responded to a question about new signing Ben Brereton-Diaz, who is still learning Spanish and getting to know his new teammates at this stage.

“Ben is a great guy,” said Yeremy. “He doesn’t speak Spanish yet, and we have only spoken a little because of that. I think he is a player with quality, and he can help a lot. He is integrating himself in training and becoming part of the group.”