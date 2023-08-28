Quique Setién has bemoaned his side’s lack of strength off the ball following a dramatic defeat to Barcelona.

The Yellows suffered a 4-3 home defeat to Barca, coming from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 before eventually failing to take a point.

It was a strange game at Estadio de la Ceramica, with both sides showing moments of class going forward, while both were equally poor defensively.

It could easily have gone either way, but Barca were a little more clinical and got their rewards.

Speaking after the game, Villarreal boss Setién said: “The reality is that from the start of the second half, the team showed symptoms of suffering a lot. We didn’t deal with the pressure and they have managed the ball well.

We are a team that, without the ball, we suffer and it costs us a lot to defend. We need the ball to be relaxes. They are team who move a lot, that requires a brutal amount of effort. We lost the ball and we haven’t been able to stop them.

When we conceded the two goals, we were about to make changes, but they havern’t come on on time.”