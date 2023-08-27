Villarreal vs Barcelona - La Liga matchday thread

Villarreal are back in action today as they take on big-hitters Barcelona at Estadio de la Ceramica, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows have enjoyed a mixed start so far, losing against Real Betis before seeing off Mallorca last weekend.

Quique Setién’s men have performed better than expected so far, having lost three of their best players over the course of the summer.

Barcelona haven’t exactly wowed in the transfer window, either, although the signing of Ilkay Gundogan was an impressive one.

The Blaugrana haven’t overly impressed so far this season, drawing with Getafe and then failing to convince in a home win over Cadiz.

This should be an interesting one between two of La Liga’s top six clubs, and the clash takes place at a sold out Estadio de la Ceramica.

While it is still early, this should be a good indication of where each of these two clubs can aim to finish this season.

The good news for Villarreal is that Raul Albiol is back from injury, but Yeremy Pino is sidelined, while Barcelona will be without Pedri through injury, and Inigo Martinez is out due to not being registered with La Liga.

