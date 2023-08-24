In an unexpected turn of events, Manu Trigueros has publicly outlined his desire to find a new challenge during an interview with Gerard Romero this afternoon.

Speaking to Jijantes FC, the veteran midfielder hinted at attempting to move on from the Yellow Submarine: “I have a contract here. But I never close the door. There is time left in the window, and there could be interest. Here, I have few opportunities, and it looks a little ugly.”

As we approach the culmination of a transfer window that has seen Quique Setién add more depth to an already overbooked midfield, Trigueros, due to his age, has predictably fallen further down in the pecking order. “Football changes so much. If an opportunity comes that excites me, and if it excites me and my family, then I would go.”

The interview has recieved mixed reactions from Villarreal fans on social media, some admitting that Manu has served the club well and deserves the opportunity to move on to a new chapter in his career, whereas others have expressed confusion as to why he had to publicly pronounce his aspiration to leave the club.

However, if one thing is for sure, Manu Trigueros will forever remain a legend and an extremely likeable player to all Yellows, regardless of where he is playing his football next season.