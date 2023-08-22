Villarreal are set for a big contract boost ahead of their clash with Barcelona this weekend.

The Yellows have endured a mixed start to the season, losing one and winning as many, but their performances have surprised for the better after a disappointing pre-season.

Quique Setién is now preparing his men for a clash against Barcelona - a former side of his - and there is some good news ahead of the clash.

According to Diario AS, the Yellows are ‘close’ to agreeing a new contract with one of the pillars of their midfield.

Dani Parejo looks set to pen a new deal with the club ahead of his current contract expiring next summer. The former Valencia star is set to pen a new two-year contract with the option of a further year.

Coincidentally, the 34-year-old was linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, but it never panned out.

The Yellows have now moved to secure Parejo’s future, and with a surprisingly long contract when you factor in his age.

Nevertheless, Parejo is a favourite at Estadio de la Ceramica, and he has the quality to play into his latter years, given he is able to sit back and dictate from a deeper position if required.