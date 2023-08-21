Xavi defends Robert Lewandowski ahead of Villarreal vs Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has been defending strikger Robert Lewandowski ahead of Sunday’s clash with Villarreal.

It has been a less than ideal start to the season for Barca, who drew 0-0 with Getafe in their opener ahead of beating Cadiz on Sunday, but with a poor perfomance.

Star striker Lewandowski is yet to get off the mark for the season, and Xavi was asked about the superstar after the game.

He responded: “He has two or three clear opportunities. He has to have more patience and to not get out of position to where it doesn’t get to him.

“He has received the ball inside and on the wings. The game required positioning. He needs a goal, just like all the strikers. He is not an exception.”

Barcelona face Villarreal in Castellon on Sunday, and Lewandowski will be looking to get off the mark.

The Yellows have won one and lost one in their first two games, defeating Mallorca away from home on Friday night after suffering late defeat to Real Betis in their opening game of the season.