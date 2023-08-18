Mallorca vs Villarreal - La Liga matchday thread

Villarreal are back in action tonight when they face Mallorca in the Balearics, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows have made the trip to the islands after a heartbreaking end to their first game of the season last weekend.

Quique Setién’s men put a disappointing pre-season behind them to put on a more than respectable performance against Real Betis, but they ultimately conceded a stoppage time winner.

The Yellows head to Mallorca looking to secure their first win of the campaign, and they will be desperate to pick up all three points with the knowledge that Barcelona are in town next weekend.

Mallorca head into this one after coming from behind to draw with newly promoted Las Palmas in their opener, but the Balearic club enjoyed a fine season last term, just missing out on the last European spot.

Villarreal are in pretty good nick ahead of this one, with Raul Albiol still lacking match fitness, while Yeremy Pino has a decent chance of returning. Alberto Moreno is the only major injury after he picked up a hamstring injury last weekend. He will miss a few weeks of action.

As ever, we invite you to join the conversation surrounding this game before, during and after the clash in the comments section below.