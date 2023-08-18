Villarreal boss Quique Setién has issued an injury update on Raul Albiol ahead of Friday night’s clash with Mallorca.

Albiol has been absent since last season through an injury he picked up at the back-end of the last campaign. The veteran missed the entirety of pre-season and did not feature in the opening La Liga clash with Real Betis.

After the departure of Pau Torres, Villarreal have had to start the season with a new centre-back partnership, and the Yellows could do with Albiol’s experience and leadership after losing such a key figure in Torres.

The good news is that Albiol is not far away from returning, and he may even get some minutes against Mallorca, or perhaps next week against Barcelona.

Setién said in his pre-match press conference: “I think that he is showing signs of being ready to play, but we don’t know when.

“He needs to be in the right condition to play at this level after coming back from his injury, but he may already be ready for some minutes if we need him.”

Albiol signed a one-year contract extension in the summer, and Setién will likely lean on the veteran significantly this season after the club opted not to sign a long-term replacement for Torres - at least not yet.