Villarreal boss Quique Setién is not too concerned about his side’s opening weekend defeat to Real Betis.

The Yellows managed to come from behind to pull themselves level through Jorge Cuenca, but despite dominating the second half and racking up 18 shots in all, they were defeat at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Willian Jose won it for Betis deep into stoppage time, with Villarreal getting caught on the break to kick off the season with a defeat, and against potential European rivals no less.

But Setién saw plenty of encouraging signs, saying after the game: “The truth is that there was a warning in that final stretch and with the changes of Betis, since they had brought on fresh and dangerous players.”

He added: “They have managed to break two or three times and overcome our dominance. In the end, the final play arrived where we had eight in the area and only two of them, still we have not been able to defend it.

“It is an incident that we must defend better. I think we were superior in the second half, but it is true that we lacked inspiration to manage the ball better in the final third. We have pinned them in their halfin the second half, but in the end it was not to be.”