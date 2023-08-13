Villarreal vs Real Betis - La Liga matchday thread

Villarreal are back in action this evening when they take on likely top six rivals Real Betis at Estadio de la Ceramica.

It has been a turbulent summer for the Yellows, who have lost a number of key players, including Pau Torres, Nicolas Jackson and Samu Chukwueze. Quique Setién’s men won just one of their six pre-season friendlies, and they have struggled to replace much of the talent they have lost.

Though, that has been symptomatic of La Liga for the most part this summer, with today’s opponents Betis yet to spend a single cent, although they have, like Villarreal, completed a number of free deals.

With business still to do and fitness still likely required, we are unlikely to learn much from this opening game, even if it does feature two likely candidates for the top six, with the Yellows finishing fifth last season and Betis sixth.

But it will be important to get off to a good start nonetheless, and particularly at home, with Setién’s men needing to give the fans a reason to be confident after a frustrating pre-season.

