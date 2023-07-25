Villarreal have confirmed the shock signing of former Real Sociedad loanee Alexander Sortloth.

The Yellows have been busy negotiating exits this summer, with Samu Chukwueze now set to follow Pau Torres and Nicolas Jackson through the exit doors.

But little did we know that the Yellows had a grand plan to add a towering striker to the mix to replace Jackson.

Sorloth, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Real Sociedad, has been snapped up on a bargain €10million deal from RB Leipzig.

The Norway International scored 16 goals in 67 league appearances for La Real, but he is admittedly much more of a disruptive striker than an out-and-out goalscorer, something Villarreal already have in Gerard Moreno, and potentially in Ben Brereton Diaz.

Sorloth is a signing few saw coming, and it’s a bargain deal for the Yellows, who need to catch up quickly on the incoming front.

Quique Setièn still needs a centre-back or two and a goalkeeper as a minimum with the season now just over two weeks away.

In the meantime, Villarreal have themselves a new viking, and this is a singing that will almost certainly add excitement after a gloomy fortnight or so for Villarreal fans.