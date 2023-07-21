Villarreal have managed to offload Arnaut Danjuma for another season.

The Yellow Submarine signed Danjuma in a big-money deal ahead of the season before last, with the Dutchman going on to have a significant say in the club’s Champions League efforts that year.

But since then, Danjuma has felt he is good enough to play on a bigger stage, only to be proven wrong.

Last season, the winger joined Tottenham on loan and spent the whole season on the bench, and after hoping for more interest this summer, he will now join an Everton side who dodged Premier League relegation on the final day of last season.

Meanwhile, Villarreal will play Europa League football this coming season, and without their high-earning winger.

A permanent sale may have been the preference of the club at this stage, but a season-long loan deal has been struck.

Everton will pay 4 million euros for the loan, while also covering Danjuma’s salary for the coming season.

Meanwhile, Villarreal remain in on-and-off talks with AC Milan over the possible sale of Samu Chukwueze. Milan are said to want to pay 25 million euros, but having already brought in plenty of cash this summer, the Yellows are standing firm on their valuation of 35 million euros.