Villarreal are being linked with a move for Barcelona star Ferran Torres amid uncertainty in the wide positions.

The Yellow Submarine have already brought in plenty of cash this summer amid the sales of Nicolas Jackson and Pau Torres, and there could yet be further exits.

Samu Chukwueze is being linked with an exit - although his departure does look more unlikely by the day - and Arnaut Danjuma is expected to leave by the time the season rolls around.

At some point, Villarrreal are going to have to be bold themselves in the transfer window, albeit they have managed to sign some talented players on free deals this summer.

According to TodoFichajes, Barcelona star Torres is a player Quique Setién wants, with a loan deal a likely option. Although, a number of clubs, including Atletico Madrid, have also been linked with summer.

Things haven’t gone well for Torres since his move from Manchester City to Barcelona, and it’s almost certain he will leave Camp Nou one way or another this summer.

It would be some signing for Villarreal, who could do with more depth out wide, but Ferran’s wages are likely to be particularly high, meaning this may be one we only see pan out in the case Chukwueze departs.

Given the money Villarreal have brought in, it makes little sense why the club won’t give Chukwueze whatever he wants to sign a new contract. He is one of the most dangerous players in this squad, and losing him on top of Torres and Jackson would be catastrophic ahead of the new season.

At the moment, the reality is that, with only one year remaining on his contract, Villarreal will have to find a way to sell the talented Nigerian if they cannot convince him to sign a new deal.