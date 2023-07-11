Returning Villarreal star Deni Suarez has issued an update on how Ben Brereton-Diaz is fitting in at the club.

Suarez has returned to the Castellon province seven years after his first brief spell at the club, joining on a free transfer after short-term deal at Espanyol.

The midfielder impressed during his first spell at the club, and still only 29 years of age, he is very much a risk-free signing for the club. Though, he is not the only player who has signed for the club on a free transfer over the course of this summer.

Along with Santi Comseana, former Blackburn Rovers star Brereton-Diaz penned terms with the club on the back of impressive campaigns in the Championship.

Related Villarreal confirm signing of Championship striker after Nicolas Jackson blow

Brereton-Diaz is English born and bred, but family connections have allowed him to become a Chile international, something he has embraced. At this point, his Spanish is not ideal, but he is determined to live and work in the language to get up to speed.

And it seems he is fitting in just fine so far, with Suarez - who also speaks English - saying during his announcement press conference: “I have spoken to Ben and he is very happy to be here. English football is different from Spanish football, but he is a player who scores a lot.

“For a goalscorer, it’s the same in Spain, England or Italy because he is going to adapt. I hope he can score many goals and that he helps us win lots of games.”

Speaking about his own arrival at the club, Suarez added: “The year that I was at Villarreal, I was very happy, and it was easy to come and sign for three years. I hope that I will just be just as happy in this second time, on the pitch and off it. They always took care of me here and I’m happy to come back.”