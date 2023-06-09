Villarreal star Samu Chukwueze has responded to transfer links involving Real Madrid.

The winger has taken another big step forward this season, clearly standing out in what was a strong Villarreal side under Quique Setién.

Chukwueze is linked with an exit every summer, but there does seem to be serious interest from Real Madrid this summer, while AC Milan have also been linked.

With transfer rumours swirling, Chukwueze has been speaking to Paneka, playing down the links.

“People are always going to talk,” he said. “I only think of Villarreal. I don’t read what they put on social media. It doesn’t matter. What matters is right now. Is it a lie? Is it real? I don’t know. For now, I know that it’s not tue. The only thing that is real is Villarreal.”

Speaking about his love for Villarreal and what an exit would mean, the Nigeria international added: “Villarreal are one of the best clubs in the world. It’s my family.

“This club is inside me. It’s my home. It would be very difficult for me to leave Villarreal. But you never know what can happen in the future.”

Chukwueze has a release clause worth 100million euros, but it’s believed that clause will reduce to 80million euros this summer due to the winger going into the last year of his contract.

Villarreal would be wise to demand close to that, especially if it’s Real Madrid who come calling.