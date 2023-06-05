Villarreal break Atletico Madrid hearts with dramatic draw to end the season

Villarreal closed out their season with a respectable draw with Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The Yellows had little to play for at Estadio de la Ceramica after securing Europa League qualification and fifth place in advance, while the Champions League had already slipped beyond their reach.

Despite that, Quique Setién’s men came out swinging against an Atletico Madrid side who needed to win in order to leapfrog Real Madrid into second. Los Blancos drew their game, giving Atleti the opportuity to move up a spot with a win.

Nicolas Jackson pounced on an early mistake to put the Yellows ahead and continue his superb form.

Atletico Madrid rallied, though, and Angel Correa rounded a nervous-looking Filip Jorgensen to equalise. Atleti completed the combeack 11 minutes after the break when Correa flicked home an Antoine Griezmann delivery.

Villarreal dominated for the most part, and their domination only increased after Axel Witzel was sent off after 70 minutes.

The Yellows were left frustrated until two minutes into stoppage time when substitute Jorge Pascual fired home an equaliser. A fantastic moment for the 20-year-old.

No second place finish for Atletico, and Villarreal finish the season on a very respectable 64 points. In another year, one without a managerial change, Champions League football might have been achieved, but that’s football.

Setién will have a full summer to work with this time around, and there is plenty of promise heading into the new campaign.