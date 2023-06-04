Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid - La Liga gameday thread

Villarreal finish their season against Atletico Madrid this evening, and you can get involved in the conversation right here.

The Yellows already know their fate this season after seeing their Champions League hopes ended last weekend. Though, Barcelona do face a potential punishment that could lead to fresh hope.

Barring anything unusual, Villarreal will be playing Europa League football next season, and they are already assured of fifth place, with four points worse off heading into the final game.

In terms of league position, there is nothing for Quique Setién’s men to play for in the final game of the season, but they will want to go out with a bang at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Atletico Madrid do have something to play for, albeit it only has cash and bragging rights value. Atletico can still finish in second place if they win and rivals Real Madrid lose on the final day.

It should be an interesting clash between two of La Liga’s better sides, and Villarreal have traditionally picked up good results against Atleti in recent years.

