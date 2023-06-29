Villarreal star Pau Torres gets Premier League wish as Fabrizio Romano makes agreement claim

According to Fabrizio Romano, Paul Torres is moving to Aston Villa. The homegrown player, who rejected Tottenham two seasons ago, may finally be getting his English Premier League move rejoining former Villarreal manager Unai Emery.

Pau Torres to Aston Villa, here we go! Agreement in place — as revealed today Unai Emery wanted Pau to join this week and it’s gonna happen. #AVFC



Contract agreed, also medical being scheduled. Villa will pay way less than the release clause.



Big one for Emery & Villa. pic.twitter.com/uzg4RYUHAv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023

A move to Aston Villa is certainly be a blow for both Villarreal and its fans. If this move were to Bayern Munich or some similar European powerhouse, it would be easier to understand a player moving on to compete on the grandest stages year in and year out. Aston Villa, meanwhile, begin this coming season in a lower division of European play than Villarreal will be competing in, making this move largely about the exposure of playing in Europe’s richest league, the chance to reunite with Emery, and possibly salary.

Pau is 26, he has helped this club win a major title and has helped guide us on a deep Champions League run, he certainly doesn’t owe the club anything, but as a group wanting to see the very best for him I think most of us would have liked to see him go to a destination club, not someone further behind in the process to ultimate success than Villarreal.

That said, Aston Villa are still one of the proudest clubs in England, with a long long history in the top flight and a European Cup to their name. Unai Emery seems to have their project moving in the right direction, and I wish both him and Pau nothing but success.

Endavant Pau!