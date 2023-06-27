Denis Suarez Returns To Villarreal As First Signing Of The Summer

Denis Suarez 29. a has opted to return to Villarreal following time with Barcelona, Arsenal and Celta. The versatile player can play on the wing or in a central role. Suarez has signed on a free transfer and will be with Villarreal until the 2026. He may prove instrumental in next year Europa league performance. It will be interesting to see how he will settle and how Seiten will play him.

Many fans will remember Suarez under the Marcelino rule and the key role that he played. The fact he was signed for Barcelona does speak volumes. Injuries have hampered him during a spell in Arsenal but he was an important play for Celta. Previously for Villarreal it was fair to say Denis was winger and dribbler. Over the years he has developed his game to play at times to play a more central role. Thus was extremely effective under the counter for Celta and something that Seiten does like in a player.

He never seemed a troublemaker in the team’s he played for but he did have a public dispute with Celta’s president. This resulted in Suarez played for Espanyol where in truth he barely played. However, the 29 year old consistently played for Celta and was a key. I do remember several standout performances notably against us. He is not a goal threat, but many Villarreal fans will remember his silky runs, fast pace and clinical passing. His versatility will prove useful especially if there is any truth in rumour of Parejo going to Barcelona.

Welcome back Denis let us know what you think of our first signing of the season.