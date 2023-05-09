Villarreal star Yeremy Pino issues transfer response and addresses European hopes

Villarreal star Yeremy Pino has responded to transfer rumours linking him with a move away from the club.

The Winger has been a key part of the club’s plans both under Unai Emery and Quique Setién, but his impressive performance have seen him attract plenty of attention.

Still just 20 years of age, Barcelona, Real Madrid and a number of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Yeremy, but he seems content where he is for now, issuing a vague response.

“I have a contract until 2027,” he said in a press conference on Tuesday. “Rumours are rumours. The club can get something out of us, and we can benefit the club.”

Villarreal go into their final games of the season with an outside chance of reaching the top four, but they are more likely to land a top six spot.

Speaking about his side’s European hopes, Yeremy added: “In the end, it’s important to win. It depends on us and that is what is important, that our part of it goes well.”