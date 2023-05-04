Pepe Reina’s senior moment costs Villarreal derby day win over Valencia

Pepe Reina’s lapse of concentration cost Villarreal a derby win over Valencia at Mestalla on Wednesday night.

The Yellow Submarine’s top four hopes look bleak again after a draw in the city, with Quique Setién’s men now seven points behind Real Sociedad.

Villarreal largely controlled the clash at Mestalla, with Nicolas Jackson firing the visitors in front with his fourth goal in three games, chesting the ball down and smashing home in one action.

But Samuel Lino was handed the perfect chance to equalise for the hosts when Reina decided to play Dani Parejo into trouble instead of clearing. Parejo was immediately tackled after receiving the ball, and after claims for a foul were waved away, Lino slotted home from close range.

Valencia had a couple of goals ruled out for offside during the game, while Villarreal controlled possession and looked the better team.

Although, even with Raul Albiol and Gerard Moreno returning from injury, Villarreal looked very tired late on, and a weekend off this weekend has come at the right time.

As for Valencia, Getafe’s win on Wednesday night means they are now just goal difference above the relegation zone.