Villarreal are already said to be closing in on goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Yellows have already locked in place plenty of business ahead of the summer, with Denis Suarez, Ben Brereton Diaz and Santi Comesana all agreeing to sign for free when the window officially opens.

But Villarreal - who are still weighing up whether to keep Quique Setién in charge - need more strength in a number of areas, and goalkeeper is perhaps the biggest one.

Pepe Reina, who made headlines for the wrong reasons last week, has improved late in the season, but he has shown he is not capable of being a starter in a team with Villarreal’s ambitions.

The Spaniard may be offered another year, but it will almost certainly be as a number two, with El Mundo - among others - reporting that talks are well underway with Dinamo Zagreb over the signing of Croatia World Cup star Livakovic.

It’s claimed Villarreal are hoping to land the goalkeeper for less than his 10 million release clause, but they are already said to have strick a deal with the Livakovic to be the club’s number one from next season onwards.