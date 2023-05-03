Valencia vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action this evening as they face local rivals Valencia, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows are on the hunt for a Champions League spot with the end of the season in sight, and their next test is a date with struggling rivals Valencia.

Los Ché are battling relegation this season, with the club still in disarray, but they have shown some signs of life over recent weeks, albeit their win over relegation rivals Valladolid was quickly followed by a defeat to Cadiz.

Related Villarreal handed huge fitness boost ahead of derby with Valencia

Meanwhile, the Yellow Submarine have won their last two games, and they came into this round of matches five points behind Real Sociedad in fourth place, knowing La Real have an ultra-difficult run-in.

Realistically, Quique Setién’s men are going to need to be close to faultless if they want to make up enough ground to be playing Champions League football next season.

Valencia is the next stop, and Villarreal will be backed by a sold-out away allocation of 600 fans at Mestalla.

As ever, we invite you to join the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.