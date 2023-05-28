Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action this evening, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows are still chasing a Champions League spot as they head into their final two games, already assured of fifth place and Europa League qualification.

Quique Setién’s men have managed superb form of late, and they will take the top four race down to the top four, however unlikely their chances.

To finish inside the top four, Villarreal need to win both of their remaining games - including this one - and hope Real Sociedad pick up one point or less from their remaining two games.

La Real face Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in their last two, while the Yellows face Rayo and then Atletico Madrid.

Focusing on today’s game, Rayo are in 12th place and have enjoyed a steady season, flirting with the European spots before ultimately dropping off. The Vallecas side are a dangerous prospect at home, and Villarreal will need a strong away performance to take maximum points.

Setién will be hoping Nicolas Jackson continues his stunning form to help his side on their way.

