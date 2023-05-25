Villarreal kept up their top four chase with a comfortable win over Cadiz on Wednesday night.

The Yellows know it will be a tough task catching Real Sociedad, who are five points ahead with two tough games remaining, but Villarreal will keep the chase going for now, and likely until the final day.

Quique Setién’s men did the job on Wednesday evening, and it was another inspired performance from Nicolas Jackson, who is in sizzling form.

Jackson opened the scoring when he latched on to a loose ball before rounding the keeper, sitting down a defender and then smashing home from close range. And after Minu Trigueros has one disallowed, Gerard Moreno played in Jackson in first-half stoppage time, with the striker rounding the keeper again before slotting home.

Cadiz remain in the thick of the relegation battle as a result, while Villarreal have now secured fifth place thanks to Real Betis’ shock defeat to Getafe on Wednesday night.

As for the top four race, it remains a tough ask, but Setién’s men can only do their bit in keeping the pressure on.