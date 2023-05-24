Villarreal vs Cadiz - La Liga gameday thread

Villarreal are back in action on Wednesday evening, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows Submarine still have an outside chance of reaching the top four, but they need a minor miracle to pull it off. Real Sociedad’s win on Tuesday means Villarreal will now have to win all of their remaining games and hope La Real lose both of theirs.

For context, Villarreal face Cadiz, Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid, while La Real face Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

With a Europa League spot already secured, Quique Setién’s men have a safe back-up if they fail to pull off the miracle, but in any case, they will want to see off a struggling Cadiz side at home on Thursday night.

Although, it looks like they will have to do it through Eitenne Capoue, who is feeling under the weather through illness. Paul Torres and Raul Albiol will be hoping to return, and it will be interesting to see if Gerard Moreno is finally ready to start after a string of cameos.

Cadiz have plenty to play for here, and there is an inherent danger in that, with the Andalusians currently three points above the drop.

As ever, we invite you to join the conversation before, during and after this game in the comments section below.