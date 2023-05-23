Villarreal boss Quique Setien has revealed that Etienne Capoue could miss the visit of Cadiz on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old played the entire 90 minutes in the dramatic victory over Girona, which just about kept the side’s Champions League hopes alive, but he could be set to miss the next game.

The Frenchman missed training with illness, and it remains to be seen if he will recover in time to play any part against Cadiz, who will be aiming for all three points to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Setien has revealed that others may be given an opportunity to line up alongside Dani Parejo in the middle of the park.

“Capoue has a fever and he isn’t training because he isn’t feeling well. We are going to see how he feels tomorrow, but it’s obvious that will affect how we go into the game tomorrow. This can give us the opportunity to change things, and there are players who can play there,” he stated earlier today.

“We have reached the end of the season with almost all of the squad available.”

Real Sociedad’s recent form could mean a top four spot is all but gone by the time Cadiz arrive at Estadio De La Ceramica on Wednesday evening, but another victory could help secure a fifth place finish and a guaranteed spot in the Europa League group stages.

Capoue has made 35 appearances in all competitions this season, and he could be a big miss in midfield, but it seems likely that he will return at the weekend as Villarreal travel to face Rayo Vallecano.