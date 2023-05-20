Nicolas Jackson has produced wonders to keep Villarreal’s Champions League chase well and truly alive.

The Yellows took an early lead against Girona away from home when Jackson set up Yeremy Pino to tap home, but the home side found an equaliser in the 24th minute when an unmarked David Lopez latched onto a second ball from a free-kick.

After the break, Girona had the better of the limited chances, with Villarreal looking particularly leggy, much like they did against Sevilla recently.

Quique Setién’s men didn’t produce much at all until the last five minutes, when Manu Trigueros almost scored a superb long-distance goal, only to be denied by Paulo Gazzaniga.

That looked to be that until the fourth of five minutes of added time. Jackson broke away down the left and took on Ivan Martin no less than three times before getting away from his man.

Jackson then delivered a superb cross to get another assist, this time setting up substitute Gerard Moreno, who tapped home at the back post. It was a superb run and assist, and yet another example of Jackson’s incredible form.

Villarreal are now within two points of Real Sociedad, who don’t play until later on Saturday night. La Real take on champions Barcelona, who have their welcome-home party at Camp Nou after winning the title at Espanyol last weekend.