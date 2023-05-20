Girona vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action this afternoon as they face Girona, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows can potentially wrap up a Europa League spot today, taking on European rivals Girona in Catalonia. Quique Setién’s men go into the clash sitting nine points ahead of Girona with four games left, and should they win and results go well elsewhere, a top six finish could be secured.

Though, there is also the Champions League race to think about, with Villarreal within five points of Real Sociedad in fourth, with La Real having a difficult run-in, facing Barcelona this weekend.

If Villarreal want any chance of securing a top four spot, they will need to beat Girona today and hope Real Sociedad do not pull off a surprise win against Barca.

As far as the line-up goes, Gerard Moreno remains on the bench, with Yeremy Pino, Nicolas Jackson and Samu Chukwueze all starting - why change a winning combination, after all. Ramon Terrats does come into the middle to face his parent club, though, replacing the injured Dani Parejo, and Jorge Cuenca comes in for the injured Pau Torres.

