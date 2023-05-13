Villarreal vs Athletic Club - La Liga gameday thread

Villarreal are back in action against Athletic Club on Saturday, and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows have enjoyed more than a week of rest since their draw with Valencia, they will have little respite from here as they head into their final five games of the season.

Fortunately, Gerard Moreno has returned to full fitness - at least for now - providing a timely boost for Quique Setién’s men as they look to wrap up a European spot.

As far as a Champions League place is concerned, Villarreal likely need to win four - if not five - of their last five games, with Real Sociedad taking a seven point advantage into this final run. That should be enough to get them through a very tricky fixture list.

But Villarreal also have work to do as far as securing a top six spot is concerned, currently two points ahead of Real Betis, five ahead of Girona (ahead of Staurday’s games) and as many ahead of today’s rivals Athletic Club.

A win today should put the Yellows in a very strong position as far as Europa League football is concerned, while defeat would blow the race wide open.

As ever, we invite you to join the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.