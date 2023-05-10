Villarreal veteran Raul Albiol has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until June 2024, in a boost for the club.

The 37-year-old has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, and has continued to impress as an important figure in Villarreal’s back line and one of he captains of the side.

It was unclear what the future held for Albiol, and this will come as a relief for the club that one of the main starters in the side is set to continue for one more season.

There has been speculation over the future of his central defensive partner Pau Torres, who has been linked with Juventus and Aston Villa, and losing both centre-backs in one summer would have been a huge blow.

Villarreal arguably need to recruit in the position anyway, regardless of whether Pau leaves, as cover and perhaps an eventual successor to either defender at the back.

Aissa Mandi has not yet shown that he can be relied upon should either defender depart or face a spell out of action, and given the possibility of more European football next season, extra depth would be welcome for the Yellow Submarine.

With it also unclear who will be Villarreal manager for next season, whether the club sticks with Quique Setien or moves on, having an experienced leader like Albiol in the dressing room could prove vital as the club heads into an important summer window which could see a lot of changes.

Albiol has become a fan favourite in his 155 appearances for the club since joining from Napoli, and was instrumental in the famous Europa League victory and Champions League runs under Unai Emery.