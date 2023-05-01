Villarreal reignite top four hopes with comfortable win over Celta Vigo

Villarreal are back on the hunt for Champions League football after making it back-to-back wins on Sunday afternoon.

The Yellows looked to be out of the running for a top four finish just a week or two ago, but they have managed to remain just five points behind Real Sociedad, who now face an extremely tough run-in, facing the top three and Sevilla before bowing out for the season.

As far as Villarreal are concerned, they have to continue doing their job and hope results elsewhere go their way. On Sunday, they did just that, defeating Celta Vigo relatively comfortably at home.

In fact, the Yellows were two up within 12 minutes, with Nicolas Jackson scoring twice early one. Producing a fine finish and a neat bit of skill to round the goalkeeper before slotting home.

It could have been over by half time, but Dani Parejo chipped one over the crossbar. The midfielder must have been left feeling pretty nervous about his overly confident penalty attempt when Jorgen Strand Larsen got one back for the visitors in the second half.

But Ramo Terrats slotted home with 20 minutes remaining to finish off the game and secure all three points.

Attention now turns to Wednesday night and the derby with Valencia at Mestalla. The Yellow Submarine go into that one four points ahead of Real Betis following their defeat to Barcelona over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Valencia are sitting nervously, just one place and two points above the relegation zone.